Randall R. Clark Sr.



Nov. 30, 1928 - Oct. 24, 2020



WALKERTON, IN -



Randall R. Clark Sr., 91, died in Memorial Hospital, South Bend at 3:27 am on October 24, 2020. Randall was born on November 30, 1928 to Orville and Florence (Parker) Clark in LaPaz, Indiana. At the age of 17 Randall joined the U.S. Army in October of 1946; he served in Korea and was given a Honorable Discharge in March of 1948. On October 13, 1953 he married Margarette Lee. They shared 64 loving years together before her passing in 2017. Mr. Clark retired from Kaminski Moran of South Bend and was a member of the Teamsters for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margarette, four sons, Bruce A., Mike G., Robert L., and Keith L., and two grandchildren, Heather Correll and Kelsey Clark. He is survived by seven children, Mary Trifiletti of Walkerton, Rhonda (David) Ludwig of Walkerton, Sharon Correll of Bremen, Karen Clark of Bremen, Tim Clark of New Zealand, Randy Clark Jr. of Walkerton, and Peggy Szabo of South Bend. Fourteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren also survive. As per Mr. Clark's wishes cremation has taken place. A graveside service with Military Honors will take place at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton. Nusbaum-Elkin Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.





