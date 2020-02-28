Home

HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
(269) 683-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
View Map
Randy A. Clanton


1957 - 2020
Randy A. Clanton Obituary
Randy A. Clanton

April 21, 1957 - Feb. 26, 2020

NILES, MI - Randy A. Clanton, 62 of Niles, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Randy was born on April 21, 1957 in Niles to the late Albert and Mary (Russell) Clanton.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Racheal Renee Clanton.

On May 21, 1977 in Niles, Randy married Vicki Hilligoss who survives.

He is survived by his wife Vicki and their children; Christopher (Denise) Clanton of Niles and Melissa (Jeff) Gunn of Dowagiac, grandchildren; Alyssa, Kylie and Morgan. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters; Bonnie ‘Diane' (Dan) Jacobs, Brenda Clanton, Stephen (Ruth) Clanton, Becky (Dennis) Carpenter, Tim (Parny) Clanton, Michael (Ruth) Clanton all of Niles and Kelly (Jerry) Withers of Berrien Center and Jeremy (Kim) Clanton of Niles, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Randy honorably served in the U.S. Navy. After his military service, he worked at Tyler Refrigeration for twenty-five years and then for Precision Auto for five.

Those who knew Randy were aware of his amazing pitching skills with the Men's Fast pitch Softball. He loved hunting and fishing. Randy loved attending sporting events for his children, grandchildren and other family members. Randy was also a die-hard fan of ‘Bama sports. He would often be seen wearing a ‘Bama hat or shirt.

Visitation for Randy will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St. Niles. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2 at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow with military honors at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Memorials in Randy's name may be made to VA Medical Services at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020
