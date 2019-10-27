Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy D. Brown


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy D. Brown Obituary
Randy D. Brown

June 25, 1946 - Oct. 25, 2019

NILES, MI - Randy D. Brown of Niles, MI passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 12:29pm at his residence after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Randy was born on June 25, 1946 in Mishawaka, IN to Robert and Leona (Maier) Brown. On Dec. 20, 1985 Randy married Janice V. Perkins in Niles, MI.

His love of his dogs, gardening, and workshop kept him busy.

Randy is survived by his wife Janice and three children, Melissa (Jerry) Goodwin, Timothy Brown, and Allen (Dawn) Slater, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and two brothers, Jay Brown and Mark Brown. Randy was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert (Bob) Brown and Barry Brown. Randy was head of maintenance for Holiday Inn for many years and then went on to work for the Buchanan School System. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Visitation for Randy will be on Wednesday, October 30, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka. A Funeral service will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday with visitation continuing after the funeral services. Memorial contributions can made to the , Great Lakes Division, Northwest Indiana Office, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now