Randy D. Brown
June 25, 1946 - Oct. 25, 2019
NILES, MI - Randy D. Brown of Niles, MI passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 12:29pm at his residence after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Randy was born on June 25, 1946 in Mishawaka, IN to Robert and Leona (Maier) Brown. On Dec. 20, 1985 Randy married Janice V. Perkins in Niles, MI.
His love of his dogs, gardening, and workshop kept him busy.
Randy is survived by his wife Janice and three children, Melissa (Jerry) Goodwin, Timothy Brown, and Allen (Dawn) Slater, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and two brothers, Jay Brown and Mark Brown. Randy was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert (Bob) Brown and Barry Brown. Randy was head of maintenance for Holiday Inn for many years and then went on to work for the Buchanan School System. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Visitation for Randy will be on Wednesday, October 30, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka. A Funeral service will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday with visitation continuing after the funeral services. Memorial contributions can made to the , Great Lakes Division, Northwest Indiana Office, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019