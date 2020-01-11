|
|
Randy J. Bazyk
Dec. 12, 1958 - Jan. 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Randy J. Bazyk, 61, of South Bend passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. He was born on December 12, 1958 in Indianapolis, IN. On July 7, 1987 in South Bend, he married Terri (Nyerges) Bazyk, who survives.
Also surviving are his two sons, Kyle (Lauren) Bazyk and Wyatt Bazyk. He was preceded in death by a son, Brent Bazyk, and his parents, Stanley and Henrietta (Rzepka) Bazyk.
Randy worked as a mold maker for Michiana Global Mold. He was passionate about Harley Davidson motorcycles and was a member of an antique motorcycle club. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and sons. They enjoyed many road trips across the country as a family. Randy was a car enthusiast and loved classic rock and the blues, attending concerts such as Neil Young and Tom Petty.
Funeral services for Randy will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00-2:00pm at the funeral home prior to the service.
Contributions in memory of Randy may be made to any local animal shelter.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020