Randy L. Haughton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy L. Haughton

Dec. 12, 1962 - May 4, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Randy L. Haughton, 57, of Mishawaka passed away on May 4, 2020. Randy was born on December 12, 1962 in South Bend, IN, to the late James Thomas Haughton and Diana (Kovach) Haughton. Surviving are his children, Diana (Davor) Tozan and Colleen (Jonathan) Pyburn; four grandchildren, Sophia and Leanna Tozan, Adalileah and Jaiden Pyburn; and mother, Diana Haughton of Mishawaka.

Randy played basketball and wrestled all throughout his school years. He graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School and attended Indiana University of South Bend. He was part owner of BSR Roofmasters for many years. An avid golfer, he participated in many tournaments and men's leagues throughout his life. Randy was also an organ donor.

There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Randy may be made to The Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th St. NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved