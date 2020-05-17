Randy L. Haughton
Dec. 12, 1962 - May 4, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Randy L. Haughton, 57, of Mishawaka passed away on May 4, 2020. Randy was born on December 12, 1962 in South Bend, IN, to the late James Thomas Haughton and Diana (Kovach) Haughton. Surviving are his children, Diana (Davor) Tozan and Colleen (Jonathan) Pyburn; four grandchildren, Sophia and Leanna Tozan, Adalileah and Jaiden Pyburn; and mother, Diana Haughton of Mishawaka.
Randy played basketball and wrestled all throughout his school years. He graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School and attended Indiana University of South Bend. He was part owner of BSR Roofmasters for many years. An avid golfer, he participated in many tournaments and men's leagues throughout his life. Randy was also an organ donor.
There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Randy may be made to The Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th St. NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Dec. 12, 1962 - May 4, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Randy L. Haughton, 57, of Mishawaka passed away on May 4, 2020. Randy was born on December 12, 1962 in South Bend, IN, to the late James Thomas Haughton and Diana (Kovach) Haughton. Surviving are his children, Diana (Davor) Tozan and Colleen (Jonathan) Pyburn; four grandchildren, Sophia and Leanna Tozan, Adalileah and Jaiden Pyburn; and mother, Diana Haughton of Mishawaka.
Randy played basketball and wrestled all throughout his school years. He graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School and attended Indiana University of South Bend. He was part owner of BSR Roofmasters for many years. An avid golfer, he participated in many tournaments and men's leagues throughout his life. Randy was also an organ donor.
There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Randy may be made to The Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th St. NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.