Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Lee Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randy Lee Moore Obituary
Randy Lee Moore

April 4, 1959 - May 17, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Randy Lee Moore, age 60, passed away on May 17, 2019 at his home. He was born April 4, 1959 in Elkhart, Indiana and was the loving son of Herbert and Anita (Borosh) Moore. Randy was a graduate from Elkhart High School. On June 21, 1998 Randy married Penny Grooms. He worked in quality control at HB Fuller for many years. He enjoyed racing, building race cars, and camping. Randy is survived by his wife, Penny Moore of Mishawaka, IN; mother, Anita Borosh of White Pigeon, MI; 2 stepdaughters, Christina Olson of Houston, TX and Heather Toussant of Alliance, OH; 2 grandchildren; sister, Katherine Wheeler; uncle, Butch Borosh of Elkhart, IN; and nieces, Skye Simmons, Drew Wheeler, and Samenthaa Castillo. He is preceded in death by his father and grandmother, Wilma Borosh. Funeral will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may call from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday. To share a remembrance of Randy or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now