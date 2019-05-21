Randy Lee Moore



April 4, 1959 - May 17, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Randy Lee Moore, age 60, passed away on May 17, 2019 at his home. He was born April 4, 1959 in Elkhart, Indiana and was the loving son of Herbert and Anita (Borosh) Moore. Randy was a graduate from Elkhart High School. On June 21, 1998 Randy married Penny Grooms. He worked in quality control at HB Fuller for many years. He enjoyed racing, building race cars, and camping. Randy is survived by his wife, Penny Moore of Mishawaka, IN; mother, Anita Borosh of White Pigeon, MI; 2 stepdaughters, Christina Olson of Houston, TX and Heather Toussant of Alliance, OH; 2 grandchildren; sister, Katherine Wheeler; uncle, Butch Borosh of Elkhart, IN; and nieces, Skye Simmons, Drew Wheeler, and Samenthaa Castillo. He is preceded in death by his father and grandmother, Wilma Borosh. Funeral will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may call from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday.