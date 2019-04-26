Home

Randy Lemons

Randy Lemons Obituary
Randy Lemons

Sept. 17, 1965 - April 22, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Randy D. Lemons, 53, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 17, 1965 in South Bend, Indiana to Billy & Theresa (Hartman) Lemons.

On December 3, 2009 in Elkhart, he married Tammy A. (Adams) Vandiver. She survives along with 3 children, Randy L. Lemons of Spokane, WA, Tiffany L. Lilly of Elkhart, and Johnny Vandiver of Warsaw; 4 grandchildren, Alaina Clark, Jaden Lilly, Jace Vandiver, and Jasmine Lilly; his father and stepmother, Billy (Doris) Lemons of Elkhart; and his mother and stepfather, Theresa (Terry) Hudnall of Hawthorne, FL. Also surviving are 2 brothers, Billy Lemons, Jr. of Elkhart and Teddy (Staci) Lemons of Hawthorne, FL; a sister, Samantha Tillman of Gaiensville, FL; and 2 stepbrothers, Shannon (Christina) Hicks and Greg Hudnall both of Elkhart. He was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Lemons.

Randy enjoyed watching NASCAR, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was employed as a commercial driver for the Pinnacle Transport Group in Elkhart.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no visitation or services, and cremation will take place. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.

Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019
