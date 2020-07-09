Randy Wilson
March 5, 1954 - July 6, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Randy D. Wilson, 66, of Elkhart, died 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Center for Hospice after a 15-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born March 5, 1954 in Florence, Alabama to Clayton & Leodie (Smith) Wilson. On July 21, 1973, he married Linda (Mansfield) Wilson.
Surviving are his wife, Linda of Elkhart, 2 children, James R. (Ritu) Wilson of Naperville, Illinois and Ellen (Matthew) Cox of Greenwood; 4 grandchildren, Sanjay, Neil, and Neena Wilson, and Logan Cox; and a brother, Brian (Bethanne) Wilson of South Elgin, Illinois.
Preceding him in death are his parents and a brother, Terry Wilson.
Randy and his wife Linda were former owners of M-3 & Associates, Inc. and retired in 2017. He attended Sugar Grove Church. He was a past-president of Dunlap Lions Club and Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission. Randy was also chairman of Solid Waste Management Board, an active member in local motorcycle clubs, member of South Bend Radio Control Club, and was active in the Republican Party. Other hobbies included photography, firearms, and ham radios.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
Graveside services will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020. James Carter, Elkhart Hospital Chaplain will officiate. Memorial donations may be directed to the Elkhart Hospice House.
