Raphael Thomas Sr.
April 4, 1951 - July 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - On Friday, July 17, 2020 Pastor Raphael “Ray” Thomas was called peacefully to eternal rest. Ray Thomas was born April 4, 1951 to the late Edward and Mildred Thomas in Lafayette, LA.
After graduating from James Stephens High School in Ville Platte, LA, he earned a B.S. degree in Management from Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA and moved to South Bend, IN.
Ray retired as Vice President of retail banking from 1st Source Bank in South Bend, Indiana. He also served on numerous boards throughout the community. Ray was a member of both the Kiwanis Club of South Bend and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.
Pastor Thomas gave his life to the Lord at an early age and was called to minister the gospel. He held several positions and served as a Minister and was ordained as an Elder at Saints Memorial Church of God in Christ, where he met and married the love of his life, Iris Smith. His most beloved profession was being the Pastor of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. His life and ministry touched the lives of people all over the world.
Ray left behind a plentiful harvest of memories to cherish, honor and emulate for survivors: his loving wife of 46 years, Iris Thomas, five children, 19 grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
Ray was a well-respected man who brought joy and happiness to everyone whom he encountered. We will all miss him.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., at Pentecostal Cathedral with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon. The family request that all who attend wear a mask and practice social distancing. Services will also be live-streamed.
