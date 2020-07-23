1/1
Raphael Thomas Sr.
1951 - 2020
Raphael Thomas Sr.

April 4, 1951 - July 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - On Friday, July 17, 2020 Pastor Raphael “Ray” Thomas was called peacefully to eternal rest. Ray Thomas was born April 4, 1951 to the late Edward and Mildred Thomas in Lafayette, LA.

After graduating from James Stephens High School in Ville Platte, LA, he earned a B.S. degree in Management from Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA and moved to South Bend, IN.

Ray retired as Vice President of retail banking from 1st Source Bank in South Bend, Indiana. He also served on numerous boards throughout the community. Ray was a member of both the Kiwanis Club of South Bend and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

Pastor Thomas gave his life to the Lord at an early age and was called to minister the gospel. He held several positions and served as a Minister and was ordained as an Elder at Saints Memorial Church of God in Christ, where he met and married the love of his life, Iris Smith. His most beloved profession was being the Pastor of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. His life and ministry touched the lives of people all over the world.

Ray left behind a plentiful harvest of memories to cherish, honor and emulate for survivors: his loving wife of 46 years, Iris Thomas, five children, 19 grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Ray was a well-respected man who brought joy and happiness to everyone whom he encountered. We will all miss him.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., at Pentecostal Cathedral with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon. The family request that all who attend wear a mask and practice social distancing. Services will also be live-streamed.

Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

10 entries
July 23, 2020
Some glad morning when this life is over I' ll fly away! Pastor Ray have flown to his heavenly home. Praying for the family that God strengthen and comfort you. Love Jerri Yarbrough, Louisiana.
Jerri Yarbrough
Family
July 23, 2020
Your true peace has finally come, thank you for up lifting so many of our young people may heaven now open it's gates.
Roy Mayes Sr
Friend
July 23, 2020
Ray was a great guy! Always friendly! I worked with Ray at First Source bank around 1977. I would see him once in a while and he always remembered my name even after all those years! God took one of his angels to be with him.....Ray certainly was one. My deepest sympathys go out to his family. My prayers are with all of you.
Patti Guzowski
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Frat, we lost touch after we left the Yard but times spent together during our youth couldn’t erase our connection. Rest in heavenly peace now.
Troy S Jacobs
Friend
July 23, 2020
Rev.,was a.very kind man when he was at first source bank he gave me a chance to keep my busness going when no other would.he has always being there for my family as a rev.so he will be missed
Jonelle castleberry
Friend
July 23, 2020
I knew Brother Ray from working at First Source a few decades ago. Truly a tremendous human being. It is a great loss to our community. Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.
Brock Berta
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
He was loved by so many people in my family and was a true friend to both my parents. I’m positive they greeted him with open arms in glory! Job well done.
Brett Jones
Friend
July 23, 2020
RAY WORKED WITH ME AT THE ASSOCIATES IN THE 70'S. HE WAS A MODEL INDIVIDUAL IN EVERY WAY. iT HAS BEEN AN HONOR TO HAVE KNOWN HIM.
ROBERT ALAN MYERS
Coworker
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Uncle Ray! Prayers to my Aunt Iris and all my cousins! We love you all.
Tamanesha Thomas Smith
Family
July 23, 2020
I worked with Ray for several years and admired his kind heart. He always knew how to bring out the best in people and put a smile on their face.
Love and hugs to Iris and family.
Terri Scott
Coworker
