Ray Baert



May 14, 1942 - May 22, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Ray Baert, age 77, of Plano, Texas, passed away peacefully the afternoon of Wednesday, May 22, 2019, while in Hospice care. He was born on May 14, 1942, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to parents Arthur and Madeline Baert.



Ray married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ellen (DeNeve) Baert on November 23, 1961. They lived in Mishawaka, Indiana until 1983, where Ray worked for Rockwell Dodge - Reliance. Ray's work took them to Keokuk, Iowa; Castro Valley, California; Evansville, Indiana, and they ultimately settled in Plano, Texas in 1999, where Ray pursued a new career in IT Consulting. Ray was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, participating in the parish council, Knights Of Columbus, multiple Bible Study groups, Hospital Ministry, Stephen Ministry, ACTS Retreats, Lector, and he served as a Eucharist Minister.



He was preceded in death by his parents and twin infant sons, Jerald and James.



Ray is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Baert; two sons, Jeffrey Baert and Kenneth (Sue) Baert; and five grandchildren, Andrew, Kathleen, Thomas (Mattie, fiance), Marie Ellen, and Kristin.



A Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2700 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, Texas 75023.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Friday, May 31, 2019, also at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with the Inurnment to follow at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Columbarium. There will be a reception immediately following in the Parish Hall.



If it is your wish, the family suggests donations in Ray's memory to the St. Vincent DePaul Society Chapter at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.