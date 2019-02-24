Ray Kenneth



Helmlinger



Oct. 4, 1940 - Jan. 15, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Ray Helmlinger, 78, passed away in Midlothian, VA on January 15, 2019, after a long fought battle with cancer.



A native of Edwardsburg, MI, Ray spent his years working as a carpenter and master craftsman helping build and remodel homes throughout the area. A quality job was important to him and often his customers would become friends. He also mentored many guys in the home building business which they then turned into careers of their own.



Ray enjoyed traveling to Orlando, Phoenix, fishing in Canada, and pheasant hunting in Iowa. He was fond of taking the Capitol Express Amtrak to and from visiting family in Virginia. He was a member of the Cassopolis Jehovah's Witness congregation and had many friendships as a result of his involvement.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lucille (Deckman) Helmlinger; his beloved daughter, Alison Rae (Helmlinger) Griffin; brothers, John, George (Peg), Arthur (Mary), and Virgil (Karen); and sisters, Hazel (Bud) McNeeley and Norma (Lefty) Chew. Ray is survived by one brother, Michael (Debbie) Helmlinger of Houston, TX; a sister-in-law, Karen Helmlinger of Elkhart, IN; his daughter, Jael (Helmlinger) Svadeba of Midlothian, VA; grandson, Skylar Helmlinger; and three granddaughters, Jaiden Svadeba, Freedom Svadeba, and Cali Griffin from Midlothian, VA.



Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Ceremony on July 14, 2019, at 2:00 at the American Legion Post in Edwardsburg. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary