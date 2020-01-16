|
|
Ray “Doc” S.
Wroblewski Sr.
August 31, 1934 - Jan. 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ray “Doc” Wroblewski, Sr., 85, passed away surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Creekside Village.
Ray was born August 31, 1934 in South Bend to the late Frank and Stella (Wacunas) Nowostawski. Ray was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bert Wroblewski and Frank Nowostawski. Left to cherish Ray's memory are his beloved Irene Wroblewski; their sons, Stephen (Angela) Wroblewski, Sr. and Ray “Bugs” (Cyndy) Wroblewski, Jr.; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jake) Lisenko, Stephen (Jessica) Wroblewski Jr., Jeffery (Lauren) Wroblewski, Anthony (Allison) Tomlinson, Sean Wroblewski, and Maria Tomlinson; and a sister, Susanne (Doug) Basker.
Ray honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He owned Doc's Texaco & Doc's City Service, then drove truck for Dallas & Mavis. Ray was a member of the PNA and a former Commander of AMVET, where he received the Loren Sturgeon AMVET of the Year Award in 2008. He enjoyed fund-raising and transporting vets to medical facilities for Stepping Stones, playing cards, trips to the casino, and his favorite thing was cars, whether working on them or just talking about them. He was also an avid Notre Dame, Bears, and Cubs fan.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Ceremony to take place at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a Veterans organization of donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020