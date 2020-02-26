Home

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
Ray Szabo


1938 - 2020
Ray Szabo Obituary
Ray Szabo

Feb. 15, 1938 - Feb. 11, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Raymond “Ray” Szabo, 81, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 15, 1938, in South Bend, IN, to Joseph and Anna (Bary) Szabo. Ray graduated from Washington High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1958. He married Janet (Kiefer) on October 19, 1963.

Ray worked at Miles Laboratories (Bayer) for 36 years. After he retired, Ray and Janet enjoyed many winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet of Elkhart; three children, Mark (Dawn), John (Stephanie), and Greg, all of Elkhart; grandchildren, Matt, Audrey, and Olivia Szabo, and Emily and Andrew Blough, all of Elkhart; one brother, Robert Szabo of Kansas City, MO, and one sister, Marilyn Hardy of Oxford, NC.

Ray's favorite place was doing anything outdoors, including golfing, fishing, or working in the yard. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends and going to auctions, where he found books, tools, and other assorted items. His three sons, Mark, John, and Greg, always checked with their dad first before going to a hardware store, because Ray probably had one, or more, of any item they needed. Ray will be missed by all who loved him, especially his laugh, stories, and descriptions of how things work.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, February 29, 2020 with a memorial service at noon in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020
