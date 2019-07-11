Raymond A. Jenkins



August 16, 1946 - July 7, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Raymond A. Jenkins, 72, of East Grove Street, Mishawaka, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, following an illness. He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on August 16, 1946 to Emmitt and Helen (Wilson) Jenkins both of whom preceded him in death along with his daughter, Tammy Jenkins. He married the former Rosemary Shupert in Elkhart, Indiana. She died in 2016. Raymond was a Truck Driver for Top Gun Corporation until his retirement. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Mishawaka and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He is survived by his daughter, April Ross of Tennessee and his stepchildren, Richard Ketchum, Kenneth Newland, Grace Felter, Dale Shupert, Donna Parsons and Melvin Shupert. Two brothers survive, John Jenkins and Les Jenkins. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the or to Miller's Vets. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the funeral arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 11, 2019