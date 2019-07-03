Raymond Anthony Czarnecki



March 3, 1937 - July 1, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Raymond Anthony Czarnecki, 82, passed away at home with his wife by his side on Monday, July 1, 2019.



Ray was born in South Bend to the late Anthony & Verel (Zmudzinski) Czarnecki. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara & Frances (Franny) Czarnecki. On June 25, 1966, Ray married his Washington High School sweetheart, Patricia (Aftowski) Czarnecki; she survives.



Ray was one of a few students who attended Washington School from Kindergarten through 12th grade. He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1960-1962; 18 months of this service was in Bamberg, Germany. Ray worked for Torrington Corporation for 20 years, then worked as a Building Engineer for 19 years at the South Bend School Corporation until retiring in November 2004.



Ray was a very loving husband and brother. He and his sister dedicated many years caring for their sister Frances. He enjoyed playing and watching golf along with many other sports. Ray met his wife Pat while performing in their high school musical, “The College Widow” and were sweethearts for life. They enjoyed their dates, especially going to Bob's 19th Hole and cruising around the countryside.



Visitation for Ray will be held from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, July 5, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 3:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00AM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Logan Center, 2505 E. Jefferson, South Bend, IN 46615; Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Rd., South Bend, IN 46619; or Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St. Ste. 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune from July 3 to July 5, 2019