Raymond Bell



May 25, 1933 - May 27, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Raymond A. Bell, 86, of Mishawaka, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in Golden Living Center, Mishawaka.



Ray was born May 25, 1933 in Hillsdale, Michigan, the son of the late Robert and Ruth (Lorenzen) Bell. He grew up in Hillsdale and was a graduate of Hillsdale High School. He lived in Jackson, Michigan for many years before permanently settling in the Mishawaka area in the 1990's.



Ray was employed for 25 years as a Mechanical Engineer with Clark Equipment. He was a member of Albright United Methodist Church in Mishawaka and enjoyed traveling, cooking, and also crocheting for Busy Hands of Michiana.



Ray married Beverly (Dunfee) Kerchner on May 14, 1984 and she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Faith (Eugene) Rueckert of Brooklyn, Michigan, Rebecca (Darrell) Sells of Texas, and Carol (Keith) Boccio of Florida, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Ray was preceded in death by two sons, David and Douglas Bell; and his sister, Doloris Sheren.



Following Ray's wishes there will be no public services at this time and private burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.



Memorial contributions are suggested to the or Busy Hands of Michiana.



Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.



