Raymond D. Pinkowski

Nov. 9, 1940 - May 14, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Former Granger resident Raymond David Pinkowski, 78, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away early Tuesday morning, May 14 at Hope Hospice - Jo Ann's Hospice House after a brief illness. Mr. Pinkowski was born November 9, 1940 in South Bend to the late Albina and Chester Pinkowski and lived most of his life in the South Bend/Granger area. On June 8, 1963 in South Bend he married Patricia Ann Jozwiak who preceded him in death in 2007. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Rita Szymankowski and Alice Pinkowski; and dear friend, Carol Sue Bernard. He is survived by his children, Laura Sherman of South Bend and Robert J. Pinkowski (Jennifer) of Edwardsburg, MI; three grandchildren, Melissa Scott (Jon) of Indianapolis, IN, Grant Sherman of Philadelphia PA, and Zachary Pinkowski of Edwardsburg; and a sister, Marilyn Taylor (Jerry) of South Bend. He was a graduate of South Bend Central High School and retired from Utilimaster in Wakarusa, IN.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 20 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. Graveside services and burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. The family will receive friends in the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Family and friends may email condolences to www.welsheimer.com.

We little knew that

morning that God

Was going to call your

name.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose

you.

You did not go alone,

For part of us went with

you,

The day God called you

home.

You left us peaceful mem

ories,

Your love is still our guide;

And though we cannot

see you,

You are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken,

And nothing seems the

same:

But as God calls us one

by one,

The chain will link again.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2019
