Raymond Daniel Wlodarek
July 13, 1937 - Jan. 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Raymond D. Wlodarek, 82, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Ray was born July 13, 1937 in South Bend to the late Louis and Hattie (Laskowski) Wlodarek. He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Wlodarek and sister, Millie Wlodarek.
On September 24, 1960 Ray married Norma Jean (Povlock) Wlodarek; she survives along with their daughters, Sarah (Sam) Byrd and Bonnie (Edward) Fuentes, 12 grandchildren, & 11 great-grandchildren.
Ray honorably served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the Bendix Corporation, was a member of their UAW and ZB Falcons Nest 80. He was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. Ray enjoyed fishing, woodworking, yard sales and auctions. He was a very social person. Ray loved spending time with people, long conversations, and dining out. He also loved animals. He was a hardworking man who was always willing to help others in need. Ray had a heart of gold, an incredible sense of humor, and a warming smile.
Visitation will be 4:00pm-8:00pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
