Raymond Dean Durskey
Raymond Dean Durskey

Oct. 11, 1948 - July 28, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Raymond Dean Durskey, 71, passed away July 28, 2020, after a brief illness.

Ray was born October 11, 1948 in South Bend, IN, to the late John and Verna Durskey. He had four brothers: Bob, Dick, Ronnie, and Gerry; and six sisters: Maxine, Betty, Delores, MaryAnn, Elsie, and Shirley.

Ray was a proud Army Veteran. He entered active duty in 1967 and was Honorably Discharged in 1969.

A graveside service, with Military Honors, will be held at Highland Cemetery at a later date.

To send condolences, please visit www.McGannHay.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
