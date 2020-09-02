Raymond Dean Durskey
Oct. 11, 1948 - July 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Raymond Dean Durskey, 71, passed away July 28, 2020, after a brief illness. Ray was born October 11, 1948 in South Bend, IN, to the late John and Verna Durskey. He had four brothers: Bob, Dick, Ronnie, and Gerry; and six sisters: Maxine, Betty, Delores, MaryAnn, Elsie, and Shirley. Ray was a proud Army Veteran. He entered active duty in 1967 and was Honorably Discharged in 1969. A graveside service with Military Honors, is Friday, Sept. 4, at 10am, at Highland Cemetery. To send condolences, visit www.McGannHay.com
