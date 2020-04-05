|
Raymond Dean
Hammond
Jan. 16, 1934 - March 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Raymond Dean Hammond of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center March 23, 2020.
Ray was born on January 16, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Robert J. Hammond, Sr. and Loraine (Johnston) Hammond.
On October 14, 1989 in St. Mary Catholic Church in Akron, Ohio, he married the former Wilma Horvath, who survives.
Ray attended St. Joseph Grade School in South Bend, IN. He graduated in 1952 from John Adams High School.
Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany from 1954-1956.
Ray is survived by sister, Cozette (Kenneth) Call; brother, Robert J. (Kathy) Hammond, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Hammond and sister-in-law, Ruth Mary Hammond.
Ray also leaves behind his long time childhood friend, John Thoma of Elkhart, IN.
Ray enjoyed daily exercising at the Loftus Center at Notre Dame and McDonald Physical Therapy, and the company of many friends he met along the way.
No services are being held at this time. Donations in Ray's name may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020