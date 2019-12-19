|
|
Raymond Demske
July 8, 1926 - Dec. 15, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Raymond C. Demske, 93, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Sprenger Health Care.
Ray was born July 8, 1926 in Mishawaka, a son of the late Charles and Augusta (DeCocker) Demske. Ray graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1944. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
On August 30, 1947, Ray married Mary Ann Michels and they made Mishawaka their home.
Ray was a Mishawaka Firefighter for 22 years, retiring in 1982. He then worked until 1989 for the Mishawaka Street Department. Ray was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Post #360, and Eagles #2083. For many years, Ray and Mary Ann spent time in the summer at their cottage at Christie Lake, Decatur, Michigan.
Ray is survived by two daughters, Judy Kay Bare (Chuck) of Hobe Sound, Florida and Nancy Rae Demske of South Bend; and one granddaughter, Elizabeth Marie Bare (David Yescavage) of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Ray was preceded in death in 2003 by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann; as well as his sister, Betty DeLaurelle.
Services will be held at 1 pm Friday, December 20, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Rev. Christopher Lapp officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm Friday in the funeral home with the Mishawaka Firefighter Honor Guard present.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Center for Hospice Care or Pet Refuge.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019