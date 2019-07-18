Raymond “Ray”



Edward Kaiser



April 18, 1936 - July 16, 2019



MILL CREEK, IN - Raymond “Ray” Edward Kaiser, 83, of Mill Creek, formerly of Three Oaks, MI, passed away peacefully at 9:52 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor, New Carlisle.



He was born April 18, 1936, in Galien, MI, to Elmer B. and Clara (Buckler) Kaiser.



Ray honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1955 to 1959. He retired in 1997 after 38 years as the Supervisor of the Signal and Line Department for the South Shore Railroad. Ray was a member and attended Sauktown Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge #449, Buchanan, MI; American Legion Post #204, Three Oaks, MI; La Porte County Farm Bureau; Masonic Lodge - Terre Coupee #204, New Carlisle; National Railroad Company Association; and past president of Rolling Prairie Gleaners and Wills Township Farm Bureau.



On August 28, 1981, in Three Oaks, Michigan, he married Mary Elizabeth (Haag) Kaiser, who survives.



Also surviving are his two sons, Gregory Dale (Vickie) Kaiser and Daniel Ray (Michele) Kaiser both of Stevensville, MI; one sister, Linda Lynn (Chuck) Hamley of West Allis, WI; three stepdaughters, Barbara (Tim) Kujawski, Sandra (John) Tiffany, and Nikki Porter; one stepson, Todd (Anita) Porter; three grandchildren, Casey, Austin, and Morgan Kaiser, eight step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.



Preceding him in death were his parents.



A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. (CST), Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. (CST) until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, New Buffalo, MI, at a later date.



Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the Sauktown Church of Christ, 8751 E. 150 N., Mill Creek, IN 46365 in memory of Ray E. Kaiser. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 18, 2019