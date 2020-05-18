Raymond Frank
Niedbala
August 30, 1940 - May 14, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Raymond “Ray” Frank Niedbala, 79, of Granger, IN passed away at 1PM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. He was born August 30, 1940 to the late Frank J. Niedbala and Irene L. (Sieradzki) in South Bend, IN. Ray began working for Uniroyal in 1957 where he worked as the manager of stationary stores, communications and print shop. He retired when the company closed in 1997.
On June 2, 1973, Ray married Sandra “Kay” Mossman in South Bend, IN.
Ray is survived by his wife, Kay Niedbala; his son, Raymond Anthony (Pamela) Niedbala of Granger, IN; his daughters, Wendy Marie (Dennis) Middleton and Cindy Lynn (James) Sawyer; his son, Kevin Ray (Marti) Mossman, 12 grandkids and 6 great-grandkids, with two on the way.
Ray was a member of the St. Pius Parish. He enjoyed golfing, working outside and on cars, game shows, and collecting mugs. Whether trying his luck in the casino, scratch-off cards, or church raffles, he almost always came out a winner. He worked hard and went over and above to help others. His home was always open to spontaneous company. Every year at Christmas he insisted that each grandkid receive a full stocking, long after they had become adults. Everyone enjoyed the traditional village that he placed under the Christmas tree along with a remote-control train that was replaced time and again by a larger, louder model. Together, he and Kay hosted parties on the Fourth of July where he would light fireworks and watch the grandkids scramble for parachutes. He also loved to entertain the little ones with his magic tricks.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Pius Church X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN with FR. Christopher J. Derda officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530 (https://stpius.net/onlinegiving); Cincinnati Children's Hospital, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226 (https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/giving/gifts/tribute); or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 (https://www.stjude.org/promotion/impact-giving-pm.html).
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 18, 2020.