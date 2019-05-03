Home

Odom Funeral Home
104 Lakeshore Drive
Culver, IN 46511
574-842-2082
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Plymouth, IN
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Plymouth, IN
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Plymouth, IN
Raymond G. Morrison


Raymond G. Morrison Obituary
Raymond G. Morrison

Jan. 26, 1929 - April 30, 2019

CULVER, IN - Raymond Glen Morrison, born January 26, 1929 passed away April 30, 2019 at the age of 90 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Plymouth, IN and in the church on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10am, with services following at 11am.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pretty Lake Trinity Church.

The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with caring for the family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2019
