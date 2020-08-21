Raymond G. Rushing
Dec. 3, 1928 - August 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Raymond G. Rushing, 91, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the Primrose Retirement Community of Mishawaka. He was born on December 3, 1928 in Diboll, Texas to Charles and Amy Freeman Rushing. Raymond grew up in East Texas and graduated from Livingston High School with honors. He spent two years in the U.S. Navy during the closing phases of World War II. Raymond graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. While a student there he was active in student affairs as a member of the Student Senate and also Editor of the college newspaper. Upon graduation in 1953 he joined General Electric Company as a member of the Corporate Management Training Program. Assignments at General Electric included Power Transformer and Naval Ordinance in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Electric Ranges in Louisville, Kentucky, DC Motors and Generators in Erie, Pennsylvania, Jet Engines in Evendale, Ohio, Industrial Heating Equipment in Shelbyville, Indiana, Corporate Manufacturing Services in Schenectady, New York, Vacuum Cleaners and Floor Polishers in Cleveland, Ohio, and Distribution Transformers in Shreveport, Louisiana. During his assignments at General Electric in Engineering and Management he authored seven patents, one of which is in use in 28 countries of the world. He was awarded the Inventors Medal from General Electric in recognition of that accomplishment. He was also a graduate of the Creative Engineering Program at General Electric and authored several International Magazine articles and was recognized in “Who's Who in American Authors.” After progressing to Middle Management at General Electric, he joined Essex International Corporation in 1972 at Fort Wayne, Indiana where he held assignments as Director of Engineering and Plant Manager. In 1974 he joined Automated Building Components, Inc. in Miami, Florida as Vice President of Manufacturing. In 1978 he joined RACO, Inc. in South Bend, Indiana as Vice President of Manufacturing. In 1982 he was promoted into the Parent Company of RACO, Hubbell, Inc., located in Connecticut as Vice President and General Manager of the Plastics Division. In 1990 he retired and pursued his interests in golf, gardening, fishing, and HAM radio. Raymond had also been a Registered Professional Mechanical Engineer for more than 45 years. Raymond is survived by his wife of 65 years, Audrey A. Dornhoefer Rushing. They were married on August 6, 1955. He is also survived by his son, Kenneth (Amanda) Rushing of Owings, Maryland; his daughter, Barbara (Thomas) Bode of Canton, Michigan; and three grandchildren, Brent Bode, Bryce Bode, and Brooke (Evan) Baker. Raymond was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Rushing on August 3, 2005. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Roscoe, Deward, Gary, and James Rushing. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home, where a Masonic Service will take place at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery, where members of the United States Navy will conduct Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children
. To send online condolences, please visit Kaniewski.com
.