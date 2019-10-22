Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Pentecostal Cathedral COGIC
1025 W. Western Ave.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Raymond Holmes


1940 - 2019
Raymond Holmes Obituary
Raymond Holmes

Dec. 08, 1940 - Oct. 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Raymond Andrew Holmes was born to Maude and Ray Holmes on December 8, 1940 in South Bend, IN. He decided to serve his country and pursue a military career at an early age. He joined the Marine Corps and served for three years.

Raymond was honorably discharged and returned home to enter the workforce. In 1967, he gained employment at Ford Motor Company and continued working there until he retired in 2000.

On October 16, 2019, Raymond left this earthly world and leaves to celebrate his life children: Shirley Chism, Kimberly Walton, Anthony Holmes, Wendell Holmes, and Aimbrell Holmes; grandchildren: Crystal, Jaquise, Ernie, Takarra, Justin, Rudi, Jarodd, Joy, AJ, Essence, Ebony, and Juwan; a host of great-grandchildren; loving sister Marilyn Holmes; nephews Kevin and Thomas; 3 aunts Mella Townsend, Betty Stone, Georgia Bradshaw; and a host of other relatives and friends, with a special friend in Jacquelyn Gordon.

The visitation is on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5-8pm at Alford's Mortuary located at 1222 Napier St., South Bend, IN 46601. The services are Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10am at Pentecostal Cathedral COGIC 1025 W. Western Ave., South Bend, IN 46601. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage for full obit at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019
