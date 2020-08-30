Raymond “Mike” King



Jan. 6, 1942 - August 26, 2020



TEEGARDEN, IN -



Raymond “Mike” King, 78, who lived just north of Teegarden, IN (near Walkerton) died Wednesday evening, August 26. He was born on January 6, 1942 in Marinette, WI to Raymond and Elsie (Bischof) King. He grew up in Crivitz, WI and lived there until retirement, except for serving in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966, as a medic. He moved to his present home in July of 2003. He worked as summer help at Potato Creek for several years after moving to the area.



On October 10, 1970, in Kaukauna, WI, he married Janet (De Bruin) King, who survives. They almost made it to 50 years! He is also survived by his son, Lacey (Catina) King and his grand-daughter, Mary Ann King all of Mishawaka.



Per Mike's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Mike chose to donate his body to the Indiana University School of Medicine.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store