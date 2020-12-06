1/1
Raymond Kohler
1924 - 2020
Raymond Kohler

Jan. 7, 1924 - Nov. 26, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI -

Raymond C. Kohler, 96, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Lakeland in St. Joseph, MI.

Raymond was born on January 7, 1924 to the late Otto and Frances (Morman) Kohler in Wentzville, MO. On April 2, 1947 he married Alma Lorean Connelly. Together they had two children. After over 30 years, Raymond retired from Clark Equipment where he was an officer of the retirees UAW . He was a Marine Vet who served proudly in WWII and was a member of the Buchanan American Legion.

He is survived by his children, Terry Kohler of Niles and Patricia (Jerry) Wagner of Buchanan; three grandchildren, Todd A. (Jennifer) Wagner of Osceola, IN, Tracy Wagner of Niles, MI, and Melissa (John) Brock of Niles, MI; and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Otto and Frances; wife, Alma Kohler; and sisters, Louise Kohler, Ruth Palmer, Shirley Palmer and Norma Swon.

Cremation has taken place and the family will have a graveside burial at a later date in Oak Ridge Cemetery, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences can be made at www.hovenfunerals.com only.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
