I was deeply saddened when I heard the news of Ray’s passing this morning. My thoughts go out to all family and friends.

I knew Ray during my years at Clay High School, but not as a classmate. Ray was my bus driver. He has to have been the best, coolest bus driver that ever existed. He drove bus number 1 (which I thought was cool to begin with). He always let us put the windows down and he played the radio. Each Halloween and last day of school he had full sized candy bars to hand to us. I was on the tennis team, soccer team and in the band, so needless to say, I traveled to a lot of schools for games and such. When our coaches asked about away games, Ray was ALWAYS requested! This speaks volumes about his kind, generous personality! He will be missed by many, and also remembered as the best, coolest bus driver that ever was!

Laurie Kinsman