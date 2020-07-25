1/1
Raymond L. Verhostra
1955 - 2020
Raymond L. Verhostra

Jan. 15, 1955 - July 22, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Raymond “Ray” L. Verhostra, 65, of Granger, IN, passed away at his home surrounded by his children on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on January 15, 1955 in South Bend, IN, to the late Charles and Alice (Schoonaert) Verhostra.

Ray is survived by his daughters, Karen (Mark Wagner) Verhostra of Granger, IN and Jennifer Verhostra of Granger, IN; son, Robert Verhostra of South Bend, IN; grandsons, Levi Zeiler and baby Wagner on the way; loving companion, Kathy Wishin-Glassburn of South Bend, IN; sister, Judy (Jim) Grabowski of Bremen, IN; and brother, Larry Verhostra of Niles, MI. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Verhostra.

Ray was born and raised on the family farm. He spent his entire life there, working hard to ensure he maintained its beauty. He attended Clay High School in South Bend. He was also a well-loved, self-employed bus driver for South Bend Community School Corporation for over 30 years.

Ray enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved living life to its fullest, especially camping, canoeing, and traveling. Ray was proud to say that he had travelled to all 50 states - a lifetime goal he accomplished in 2018. Each day, Ray looked forward to doing the daily crossword puzzle. He liked to make others laugh, and it was important to him that those around him were happy and having a good time. Ray was happiest when surrounded by his family, friends, and pets at home.

A Memorial visitation for Ray will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN.

Contributions in memory of Ray may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences can be left for the Verhostra family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer North Chapel
July 25, 2020
I was deeply saddened when I heard the news of Ray’s passing this morning. My thoughts go out to all family and friends.
I knew Ray during my years at Clay High School, but not as a classmate. Ray was my bus driver. He has to have been the best, coolest bus driver that ever existed. He drove bus number 1 (which I thought was cool to begin with). He always let us put the windows down and he played the radio. Each Halloween and last day of school he had full sized candy bars to hand to us. I was on the tennis team, soccer team and in the band, so needless to say, I traveled to a lot of schools for games and such. When our coaches asked about away games, Ray was ALWAYS requested! This speaks volumes about his kind, generous personality! He will be missed by many, and also remembered as the best, coolest bus driver that ever was!
Laurie Kinsman
