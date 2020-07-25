Raymond L. Verhostra
Jan. 15, 1955 - July 22, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Raymond “Ray” L. Verhostra, 65, of Granger, IN, passed away at his home surrounded by his children on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on January 15, 1955 in South Bend, IN, to the late Charles and Alice (Schoonaert) Verhostra.
Ray is survived by his daughters, Karen (Mark Wagner) Verhostra of Granger, IN and Jennifer Verhostra of Granger, IN; son, Robert Verhostra of South Bend, IN; grandsons, Levi Zeiler and baby Wagner on the way; loving companion, Kathy Wishin-Glassburn of South Bend, IN; sister, Judy (Jim) Grabowski of Bremen, IN; and brother, Larry Verhostra of Niles, MI. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Verhostra.
Ray was born and raised on the family farm. He spent his entire life there, working hard to ensure he maintained its beauty. He attended Clay High School in South Bend. He was also a well-loved, self-employed bus driver for South Bend Community School Corporation for over 30 years.
Ray enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved living life to its fullest, especially camping, canoeing, and traveling. Ray was proud to say that he had travelled to all 50 states - a lifetime goal he accomplished in 2018. Each day, Ray looked forward to doing the daily crossword puzzle. He liked to make others laugh, and it was important to him that those around him were happy and having a good time. Ray was happiest when surrounded by his family, friends, and pets at home.
A Memorial visitation for Ray will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN.
Contributions in memory of Ray may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or American Cancer Society
, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
