|
|
Raymond S. Hibshman Jr.
May 19, 1947 - Sept. 14, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Raymond S. Hibshman, Jr., 72, of Mishawaka, passed away on the afternoon of September 14 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born in Elkhart, Indiana on May 19, 1947 to Raymond S. and Beulah (Schenk) Hibshman. He worked at AM General for many years. Ray was an active member of AA for 32 years, and was very proud of it. On January 8, 1995 he married Patricia Thomas in South Bend.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Pat and three children, Teresa (Chuck Sr.) Poth of Mishawaka, Stephen (Shirley) Hibshman of Vandalia, Michigan, and Billy Hibshman of Ocala, Florida. He was the proud grandfather of 8 and a great-grandfather of 3. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Leak of Cassopolis, Michigan, Shirley Sherrow of Warsaw, and Russell Hibshman of Elkhart. He was preceded in death his parents and a brother, Richard Hibshman.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 19 in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, from 3:00pm until service time. A Memorial service celebrating Ray's life will be held at 5:00PM in the funeral chapel with Pastor Tom officiating. He will be laid to rest at a later date in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ray's name to AA.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019