Raymond Trippel
Oct. 10, 1938 - Feb. 16, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Raymond F. Trippel, 81, of Mishawaka, passed away at home on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Ray was born October 10, 1938 in Mishawaka, a son of the late Carl and Margaret (Deitchley) Trippel. He grew up in the Mishawaka area and was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph Grade School and a 1957 graduate of Madison Township High School.
Ray married Dorothy M. Wieger on September 3, 1960 at Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church in South Bend. The couple made Mishawaka their home.
Ray's long-time career was as an electrician and the last 20 years before retirement were with Herman and Goetz. He was a 60-year member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Ray was a life-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka where he served as an usher. He was a 3rd Degree Member of Knights of Columbus #1878. He also was a member of the former German Club. Ray enjoyed fishing, woodworking, vegetable gardening, and tinkering.
Ray is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy; a son, Michael (Cindy) Trippel; daughter-in-law, Lee Trippel; three grandchildren, Benton, Michelle, and Megan Trippel; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Paisley Trippel; a brother, Edward (Geri) Trippel; a sister, Irene (Cyriel) DeVleigher; and three sisters-in-law, Helen, Phyllis, and Barbara Trippel.
Ray was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Trippel; and three brothers, Thomas, Paul, and William Trippel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, February 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka, with Rev. Christopher Lapp officiating. Cremation will follow, with burial at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, at Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church Capital Campaign.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020