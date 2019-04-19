Home

Reba Ward Cartwright

Reba Ward Cartwright Obituary
Reba Ward Cartwright

May 2, 1919 - April 15, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Reba Ward Cartwright, wife of Wm. T. Cartwright, deceased, passed away April 15, 2019 after a long illness. She was born May 2, 1919 in Alexandria, IN to Stella Pentecost and Arna G. Ward of Indiana. Siblings were Charles O. Ward (Marguerite), Irma Ward Harting (Raymond), and Ellen Ward Maines (Jerry), all deceased.

Survivors include children, Sue C. Hartley (Jack) of Grosse Ile, MI, Margaret C. VanDerHeyden of Boise, ID, Charles O. Cartwright of Mishawaka, IN, and James P. Cartwright (Tammy) of South Bend, IN. Son Wm. T. Cartwright Jr. has predeceased her.

Also surviving are grandchildren, Elizabeth Hartley, Monica H. Treadwell (Douglas), James R. Hartley, Jeffry Cartwright, Michael Cartwright. Richard Cartwright, Joseph Cartwright, James VanDerHeyden, Stephen VanDerHeyden, David Cartwright, Christi C. Dralle, and Shannon Cartwright. Grandson Robert Cartwright has predeceased her.

Also, 15 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews survive.

There will be a private graveside service in Alexandria, IN.

Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019
