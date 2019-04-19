|
Reba Ward Cartwright
May 2, 1919 - April 15, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Reba Ward Cartwright, wife of Wm. T. Cartwright, deceased, passed away April 15, 2019 after a long illness. She was born May 2, 1919 in Alexandria, IN to Stella Pentecost and Arna G. Ward of Indiana. Siblings were Charles O. Ward (Marguerite), Irma Ward Harting (Raymond), and Ellen Ward Maines (Jerry), all deceased.
Survivors include children, Sue C. Hartley (Jack) of Grosse Ile, MI, Margaret C. VanDerHeyden of Boise, ID, Charles O. Cartwright of Mishawaka, IN, and James P. Cartwright (Tammy) of South Bend, IN. Son Wm. T. Cartwright Jr. has predeceased her.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Elizabeth Hartley, Monica H. Treadwell (Douglas), James R. Hartley, Jeffry Cartwright, Michael Cartwright. Richard Cartwright, Joseph Cartwright, James VanDerHeyden, Stephen VanDerHeyden, David Cartwright, Christi C. Dralle, and Shannon Cartwright. Grandson Robert Cartwright has predeceased her.
Also, 15 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews survive.
There will be a private graveside service in Alexandria, IN.
Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019