Rebecca Ann
McCarthy
Sept. 9, 1933 - August 15, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Rebecca A. McCarthy, 86, of Osceola, passed away Aug. 15, 2020.
Surviving is her husband of 69 years, William McCarthy & their sons, Michael (Ronna) McCarthy, Patrick (Cindy) McCarthy, & Chris A. (Cheryl) McCarthy, 14 grand & 52 great-grandchildren, and her siblings, William (Pauline) Boyer and Brenda Bartell.
Visitation will be held 5-8 pm Thurs., Aug. 20, 2020 and Funeral services at 11:00 am Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. For the full obituary, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com
.