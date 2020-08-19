1/1
Rebecca Ann McCarthy
1933 - 2020
Rebecca Ann

McCarthy

Sept. 9, 1933 - August 15, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Rebecca A. McCarthy, 86, of Osceola, passed away Aug. 15, 2020.

Surviving is her husband of 69 years, William McCarthy & their sons, Michael (Ronna) McCarthy, Patrick (Cindy) McCarthy, & Chris A. (Cheryl) McCarthy, 14 grand & 52 great-grandchildren, and her siblings, William (Pauline) Boyer and Brenda Bartell.

Visitation will be held 5-8 pm Thurs., Aug. 20, 2020 and Funeral services at 11:00 am Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. For the full obituary, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
