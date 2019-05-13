|
|
Rebecca “Becky” Barnhart
Jan. 27, 1951 - May 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rebecca “Becky” S. Barnhart, 68, of South Bend passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home.
Becky was born on January 27, 1951.
On December 31, 1987 she married David Barnhart; he survives.
Per Becky's wishes there will be no services or visitation. Cremation has taken place.
She worked as a homemaker, she loved her family, and enjoyed reading.
Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Drive Ste. D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 13, 2019