Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Barnhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca "Becky" Barnhart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rebecca "Becky" Barnhart Obituary
Rebecca “Becky” Barnhart

Jan. 27, 1951 - May 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Rebecca “Becky” S. Barnhart, 68, of South Bend passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home.

Becky was born on January 27, 1951.

On December 31, 1987 she married David Barnhart; he survives.

Per Becky's wishes there will be no services or visitation. Cremation has taken place.

She worked as a homemaker, she loved her family, and enjoyed reading.

Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Drive Ste. D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
Download Now