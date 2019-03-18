Rebecca Dee Carlton



Feb. 28, 1947 - March 16, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Rebecca Dee “Becky” Carlton, age 72, passed away at the Center for Hospice in Elkhart surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Becky was born February 28, 1947 in Kendallville, Indiana to Frank and Betty June (Weaver) Bach. Becky was a graduate of Mishawaka High School, class of 1965. On August 24, 1968 she married Richard Carlton Jr. in South Bend. Becky and Rich recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.



Surviving is her husband, Richard Carlton Jr. of Mishawaka; and her sons, Rich (Susan) Carlton of Edwardsburg, Michigan and Adam (Carley) Carlton of Elkhart. Surviving as well is her mother, Betty June Bach of South Bend; and her grandchildren, Olivia, Claire, Luke, Makenzie, Marshall, and Holley Carlton. Becky is also survived by her brother, Jerry (Vicki) Bach of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, four nieces, and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Bach and her sister, Linda Arnett.



Visitation will be held from 3-6 pm Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola with a celebration of Becky's life to follow at 6:00 pm. Cremation will take place and interment will be private at a later time.



Becky was employed for over twenty-five years as an administrative secretary with the University of Notre Dame Legal Aid Clinic. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, playing cards with her sister and sister-in-law, and was an avid reader.



Most of all, Becky loved spending time with her husband, sons, and grandchildren. She would often be found in the kitchen cooking large meals for her family and her favorite time of the year was hosting the Carlton's annual Fourth of July party at her home.



In her memory, donations may be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 18, 2019