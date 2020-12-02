1/1
Rebecca Sue Klimek
1968 - 2020
Rebecca Sue Klimek

Nov. 11, 1968 - Nov. 29, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Rebecca Sue Klimek, 52, of Granger, Indiana passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1968 in Rochester, Michigan to Steve (Barb) Strauss and Carol (Fred) Marques both whom survive. Rebecca is also survived by two sons, Andy (Anna) Klimek of Noblesville, Indiana and Nick (Hayley) Klimek of Indianapolis, Indiana; three brothers, Bryan (Jen) Strauss of New Hudson, Michigan, Jason (Erin) Strauss of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Jeff (Allison) Strauss of Beijing, China; and grandfather, Boyd Crone of Williamsport, IN. Rebecca was also predeceased in death by her paternal grandparents and maternal grandmother.

Rebecca thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family at various events. She was a Notre Dame fan and enjoyed going to games and cheering on the Irish. She was very proud of her two sons and thought the world of her nieces and nephews. Rebecca admirably fought Multiple Sclerosis for over 20 years. Her positive outlook, tenacity, and kindness was immediately recognized by anyone who knew her. The Klimek family would like to thank the staff at Bell Tower Rehabilitation and Wellness Center; the compassion and sincerity shown to Rebecca will not be forgotten and was greatly appreciated.

A visitation for Rebecca will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana. Private family graveside services will take place on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made in Rebecca's honor to the National MS Society. Online condolences can be left at www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
