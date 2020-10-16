1/1
Rebecca Swain
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Swain

March 5, 1957 - Oct. 14, 2020

GOSHEN, IN -

Rebecca Swain, 63, of Goshen, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 5, 1957 in South Bend, IN to Ernest and Bonnie (Klinedinst) Miller. She married Bill Swain on August 6, 1983.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; her mother, Bonnie Miller; four daughters: Stephanie Swain, Tracy (Charlie) Walesa, Kim (Kyle) Magnuson, and Samantha (Tyler) Rumfelt; seven grandchildren; a brother, Don (Nancy) Miller; and nieces, Sarah, Paige, and Carlee.

Becky was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Miller, in January 2020.

She was employed as an Administrative Assistant with Concord South Side School. She spent many years as a scorekeeper for Concord Girls Basketball. She enjoyed cooking, baking, the Cubs and, most of all, spending time with family.

Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 P.M. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. A Memorial service will be held at 7 P.M. with Ron Stone officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Elkhart County Humane Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved