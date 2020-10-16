Rebecca Swain



March 5, 1957 - Oct. 14, 2020



GOSHEN, IN -



Rebecca Swain, 63, of Goshen, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 5, 1957 in South Bend, IN to Ernest and Bonnie (Klinedinst) Miller. She married Bill Swain on August 6, 1983.



She is survived by her husband, Bill; her mother, Bonnie Miller; four daughters: Stephanie Swain, Tracy (Charlie) Walesa, Kim (Kyle) Magnuson, and Samantha (Tyler) Rumfelt; seven grandchildren; a brother, Don (Nancy) Miller; and nieces, Sarah, Paige, and Carlee.



Becky was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Miller, in January 2020.



She was employed as an Administrative Assistant with Concord South Side School. She spent many years as a scorekeeper for Concord Girls Basketball. She enjoyed cooking, baking, the Cubs and, most of all, spending time with family.



Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 P.M. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. A Memorial service will be held at 7 P.M. with Ron Stone officiating.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Elkhart County Humane Society.





