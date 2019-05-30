Rebecca Walmer



May 11, 1945 - March 29, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Rebecca Ann Walmer, 73, of 1950 Ridge Dale Drive, Trail Point Village, South Bend, Indiana died on March 29, 2019 at 12:35 p.m. at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Indiana. On May 11, 1945 in Plymouth, Indiana she was born to Noble B. Walmer and Juanita M. (Warwick) Walmer. She grew up in Plymouth, Indiana and lived in South Bend, Indiana since 1987 in the Logan Group Home. Rebecca worked for Logan Industries, South Bend, Indiana.



Rebecca is survived by her sister, Sarah (Sally) L. Walmer and her friend, Joe Rex of Argos, Indiana, many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Barbara Cook and Patricia Taylor.



Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, Indiana.



Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, Indiana with Rev. Robert E. Rice Jr.



Burial took place at the New Oakhill Cemetery, Plymouth, Indiana.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Logan Center, 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, Indiana 46615.