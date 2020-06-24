Reginald House
July 1, 1935 - June 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Interment will take place in Neopit, WI. See Palmer Funeral Home website for full obituary.
July 1, 1935 - June 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Interment will take place in Neopit, WI. See Palmer Funeral Home website for full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.