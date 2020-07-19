1/1
Reid Arthur Francis
Reid Arthur Francis

Dec. 17, 1962 - April 11, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Gathering on Sat., July 25, 2020, 4:30-7:30 p.m. with a service at 5:30 p.m. at Gavin & Paige's home, 61272 Dailey Rd., Cassopolis. Family prefers contributions made to Dailey Church, 27046 Dunning St., Cassopolis, MI 49031 to support a mission trip through Back2Back Ministries; or Diamond Lake Yacht Club Sailors Memorial Fund, PO Box 363, Cassopolis, MI 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
