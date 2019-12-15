|
Remington Amalia Rubio
Dec. 5, 2019 - Dec. 5, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Remington Amalia Rubio was born sleeping on December 5, 2019 at 12:22 am in Elkhart General Hospital.
Remington is survived by her parents, Bryan Rubio Jr. and ShaeLeigh Zeiger. She was lost due to the placenta dropping too early. Her arrival was deeply anticipated and the news unexpectedly received just 2 days before her due date. She was and will continue to be deeply loved by family and friends and never forgotten.
Per the wishes of the family, there will be no services. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019