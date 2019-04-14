Home

Rene' Irene Niswonger

Rene' Irene Niswonger Obituary
Rene' Irene Niswonger

Nov. 19, 1965 - April 10, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Rene' Irene Niswonger, 53, of East 5th Street, Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born in Blue Island, Illinois on November 19, 1965 to Terrence and Ruby (Guess) Heatherly both of whom preceded her in death. Rene' is survived by her four daughters: Amanda Heatherly, Samantha Niswonger, Laura Niswonger, and Krystal (Alex) Niswonger. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters, Richard (Darlene) Heatherly, Michael (Eloise) Heatherly, Debra (Thomas) Simon, Patty Heatherly, Terrence (Dee) Heatherly, Joseph Heatherly, and Jacqueline (Rick) Majors along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Two grandchildren, Noah and Jacob also survive. Funeral Services for Rene' will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:00pm. Friends will be received from 12:00pm until the time of the services on Tuesday.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
