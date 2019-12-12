|
Reola Marie Spears
Feb. 7, 1951 - Dec. 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Reola M. Spears, 68, of South Bend, IN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8 at Memorial Hospital. Reola was born on February 7, 1951 in Marvell, Arkansas to the late Willie Lee Joyce and Joseph Joyce.
She accepted Christ at an early age. She was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church where she faithfully served the church in any way she could. She is known for her love of God. She was a giver with a beautiful, caring spirit. She loved knitting, baking and cooking for others. She was known to her family as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Reola was united in holy matrimony to Walter C. Spears, Sr. on January 28, 1970 in South Bend. She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Walter C. Spears, Sr.; her children, Tonya M. Willis of Fishers, IN, Takenya S. Spears of Indianapolis, IN, and Walter C. Spears, Jr. of South Bend, IN; siblings, Matilda Mason of Detroit, MI, Bonnie Goldsberry of West Helena, AR, Darnell Willis of Noblesville, IN, James Willis of Detroit, MI, Tyrone Willis of Pensacola, FL, Larry Willis of Bear, DE, Mikal Willis of Houston, TX, and Ann Billings; her grandchildren, Jae'sha Baul, Jathan Willis, Carl Underwood, Caliyah Underwood, Destiny Spears, Heaven Spears, Ty'mon Spears, and Cory Walter Spears; great-grandson, Kingston Jackson, and Aunt Alma Jean Johnson of Lawton, OK. There are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends to celebrate her memory.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Willie Lee Joyce; father, Joseph Joyce, and her brother, Richard “Ricky” Willis.
The Funeral service for Mrs. Spears is 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 116 N. Birdsell with viewing one hour before the service at the church.
Messages of condolence may be placed at www.cobbfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019