Reuben Walfred Mattson



Sept. 21, 1945 - April 24, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI -



Reuben Walfred Mattson, 73, loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday afternoon at 3:05pm.



Reuben was born September 21, 1945, to the late Eino Jacob and Sylvia Eliina (Hamari) Mattson in Covington, MI. On Nov. 30, 1968, he married the love of his life, Juanita Ritari, at a lovely ceremony in Marquette, MI. She preceded him in death. Two brothers, Arnold E. and David A. Mattson also preceded him in death.



After graduating from L'Anse High School in 1963, he completed his academic career at Northern Michigan University in 1967. Reuben had many interests including fishing the local lakes with his wife, gardening, MI Wolverines Football, but most of all spending time with his family. He loved watching his grandchildren in all their sporting events, rarely missing a game. He was a hard worker, owning his own tree and wood service, but his passion was being a math teacher at Edwardsburg High School for over 30 years. He was also known as the “Voice of the Eddies” for announcing the Edwardsburg High School football games for many years. He was the best dad. He will be dearly missed by many.



He is survived by four loving children: Tina (Tim) Pierson of Niles, MI, Tammy (Keith) Kenna of Granger, Carla (Desmond) Carfi of Edwardsburg, and Victor (Sofia) Mattson of Kentwood, MI; 13 loving grandchildren, Nicole (Robb) Kellogg, Cody (Karli) Pierson, Rebecca Kenna, Jacob Kenna, Paris Carfi, Alex Carfi, Daniel Carfi, Samantha Jimenez-Mattson, Kaarlo Mattson, Kamilla Mattson, Tonya (Edwin) Allen, Tim (Deana) Pierson Jr., and Tricia Santos; his adoring great-grandchildren, Isabella Allen, Russell Allen, Peyton, Leighton, Dalton and Landon Pierson, Kingston and Nora Santos, and Kynslea Pierson; his sister, Ruth S. Kivimaki of Negaunee, MI; a sister-in-law, Darlene Mattson of Covington, MI; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Starr.



Friends and family may visit from 4-7 pm Monday, May 6, at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 7, at 11:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Adamsville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to a .