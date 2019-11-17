|
|
Rex Dickens
Jan. 17, 1950 - Nov. 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rex C. Dickens, 69, of North Lance Street, South Bend, Indiana, passed away of Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. He was born in Detroit, Michigan. Mother Mary (Tebo) Simmerman and stepfather Paul Simmerman both preceded him in death. Rex was a 1968 graduate of Mishawaka High School. He is survived by his three children: Kenneth Dickens, John Dickens, and Seth Dickens, all of Michigan; his brother and sister, Douglas (Donna) Dickens of South Bend and Carolyn (Darrell) Knowles of Kentucky; and his aunts, Alice Haeb and Janice Romine, both of South Bend and Joyce Tebo of Kentucky. His very close friend, Lisa Rosenthal survives with her mother, Delores Rosenthal. The family is honoring his wishes and are not having any services. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the funeral arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019