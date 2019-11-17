Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Dickens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Dickens


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rex Dickens Obituary
Rex Dickens

Jan. 17, 1950 - Nov. 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Rex C. Dickens, 69, of North Lance Street, South Bend, Indiana, passed away of Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. He was born in Detroit, Michigan. Mother Mary (Tebo) Simmerman and stepfather Paul Simmerman both preceded him in death. Rex was a 1968 graduate of Mishawaka High School. He is survived by his three children: Kenneth Dickens, John Dickens, and Seth Dickens, all of Michigan; his brother and sister, Douglas (Donna) Dickens of South Bend and Carolyn (Darrell) Knowles of Kentucky; and his aunts, Alice Haeb and Janice Romine, both of South Bend and Joyce Tebo of Kentucky. His very close friend, Lisa Rosenthal survives with her mother, Delores Rosenthal. The family is honoring his wishes and are not having any services. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the funeral arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -