Rex Eckert
June 9, 1956 - Oct. 19, 2019
WALKERTON, IN - Rex Alan Eckert, 63, of Walkerton, Indiana passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Rex was born June 9, 1956 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Robert Theodore and Marjorie Ruth (Citizen) Eckert.
Rex graduated from New Prairie High School in 1975. He was an Industrial Insulator with the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators Union, local 75 and served as a financial secretary for the Union. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He died while serving others, which was one of his greatest joys.
Rex was a devoted family man. He loved his family with all his heart. He knew how to fix anything and helped countless individuals with his acts of service. He had a great sense of humor and found great joy in playing pranks. He loved going to the races at the South Bend Motor Speedway. He loved to pick up “treasures” from the side of the road. He was a completely loyal Union man. His family and friends could always count on him. He was the rock of his family and words can't express how much he will be missed. He is surely having a joyous reunion in heaven and his family looks forward to being with him again as an eternal family.
On August 3, 1978 Rex married Gina Rene' Miller who survives.
Rex is also survived by three daughters, Abby (Christopher) Trytko of Walkerton, Indiana, Holly (Keith) Belzowski of La Porte, Indiana, and Allison (Chris) Drapeau of La Porte, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Addaline, Quinn, Ellaina, & Aaron Trytko, Jude & Jonah Belzowski, and Evangeline and Josephine Drapeau; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Robin Gilpin.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 Crescent Drive, La Porte, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bishop Benjamin Palmer will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Independent Cat Society, P.O. Box 735, Westville, Indiana 46391.
Prayers, condolences, and memories may be shared with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019