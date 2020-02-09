|
Rex McCombs
April 16, 1929 - Feb. 5, 2020
NILES, MI - Rex McCombs, 90, of Niles passed away - at the home he built - on February 5, 2020. Rex was born April 16, 1929 to the late Cecile (Kizer) and Samuel J. McCombs, Jr.
After graduating from Niles High School in 1946, Rex went to work at Kawneer. He then worked for Bendix as a tool & die maker before joining the U.S. Army for two years. After his service, he returned to Bendix, where he worked for a total of 33 years until he retired in 1981.
In 1951 Doris Pike, also of Niles, boarded a plane and flew to Anchorage, Alaska where Rex was stationed. They married there on December 1, 1951.
Rex was a craftsman through and through. He built two homes for his family and enjoyed helping others build or improve theirs. Precision was important to him, and he took pride in the details of his work. In his younger years, he enjoyed pitching on his fast-pitch softball team and bowling. Rex treasured the Studebaker that he bought new.
He spent many vacations camping and traveling with his wife and children, who have fond memories of visiting American wonders such as Old Faithful, Mt. Rushmore, and Mammoth Cave. In recent years, Rex and Doris enjoyed the birds at their backyard feeder.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his six siblings, Henry McCombs, Sr., Betty Frey, Barbara Bright, Bonnie Barber, Kenneth J. “Mike” McCombs, and Sandra Dalenberg.
Rex is survived by his wife, Doris McCombs; children, Cynthia Newman of Houston, TX, JB (Grace Menzel) McCombs of East Lansing, MI, Amanda McCombs of Asheville, NC, and Eric (Veronica VanSandt) McCombs of Niles, 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many extended family members.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rex's memory to the Jay and Cecile McCombs Scholarship Fund, c/o Michigan Gateway Community Foundation, 111 Days Ave., Buchanan, Michigan 49107.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. A time of visitation will precede the service, beginning at 5:00 p.m.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020