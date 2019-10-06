Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Southlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Vanator
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Vanator


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rex Vanator Obituary
Rex Vanator

Oct. 27, 1954 - Sept. 29, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Rex A. Vanator, 64, died September 29, 2019 in South Bend. Survivors include children, Amanda Rojics and Tony Vanator; six grandchildren; and siblings, Carolyn Cassell, Rana Metz, David Vanator, and Gale Vanator. Rex served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He enjoyed the outdoors, race cars, old cowboy films, and working on small engines. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1 PM at Southlawn Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now