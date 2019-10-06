|
|
Rex Vanator
Oct. 27, 1954 - Sept. 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rex A. Vanator, 64, died September 29, 2019 in South Bend. Survivors include children, Amanda Rojics and Tony Vanator; six grandchildren; and siblings, Carolyn Cassell, Rana Metz, David Vanator, and Gale Vanator. Rex served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He enjoyed the outdoors, race cars, old cowboy films, and working on small engines. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1 PM at Southlawn Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019