|
|
Rheda (Oblinger) Starkweather
Nov. 7, 1944 - Jan. 15, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Rheda (Oblinger) Starkweather, 75, of Mishawaka, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with her family by her side. Rheda was born in Mishawaka on November 7, 1944 to Elmer King & Violet Mae (Steed) Oblinger. She married (the late) Charles A. Starkweather in 1959 and they lived together in Mishawaka. Rheda is survived by her four children, Rich (Rose) Starkweather of Osceola, Tammy (Jim) Barcus of Mishawaka, Melissa (Dan) Morgan of Mishawaka, and Krystal (Shawn) Wilson of Goshen; eight grandchildren, Sean Barcus, Brandon (Kristin) Barcus, Ryan Starkweather, Jeremy (Ally) Starkweather, Christopher Wilson, Kassidy Wilson, Zach Starkweather, and Matthew Morgan; and two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Emily Barcus. Rheda was one of ten children; her sister, Linda Butts and her brother, David Oblinger survive, as well as her sister-in-law, Kay Dixon. Rheda is also survived by her best friends, the “Twin Branch Girls”, Carol, Cheryl, Joan, Martha, Marilyn, and Sandy. Rheda was married for 51 years which set an amazing example for their children. Dad's nickname for her was Beare; she called him Alawishus. She was a member of the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary, where she volunteered as a “Pink Lady”; she often paid a babysitter to watch her children as she volunteered. She was a stay-at-home mom for all four of her children. Funeral Services 10:00 Monday, January 20, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. Friends may call on Sunday from 3-5pm in the funeral home. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family's preferred memorial is Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd. #122, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To share a remembrance of Rheda or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020